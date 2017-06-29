2017-2018 Budget: Budget address this hour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Budget address to begin soon!

Update: 7:04PM CAPTAINS of industry, members of the diplomatic corps and chief executive officers form the bulk of the audience who have begun to fill the public chambers of Parliament House in anticipation of the release of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

To be delivered by the Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, the budget is expected to make a wide cross section of the community happy ahead in light of it being an election year ahead.

The budget address will begin at 7.30pm FJT and will be aired live on free to air channels of both TV networks as well as be available on the Fijian Parliament's livestream website: www.parliamentlive.gov.fj

