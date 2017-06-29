Fiji Time: 11:44 PM on Thursday 29 June

2017-2018 Budget: Budget address this hour

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 7:04PM CAPTAINS of industry, members of the diplomatic corps and chief executive officers form the bulk of the audience who have begun to fill the public chambers of Parliament House in anticipation of the release of the 2017-2018 National Budget.

To be delivered by the Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, the budget is expected to make a wide cross section of the community happy ahead in light of it being an election year ahead.

The budget address will begin at 7.30pm FJT and will be aired live on free to air channels of both TV networks as well as be available on the Fijian Parliament's livestream website: www.parliamentlive.gov.fj

Stay with us on www.fijitimes.com for news of the National Budget or pick up a copy of tomorrows newspaper for more in-depth coverage and details.








