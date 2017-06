/ Front page / News

Update: 5:26PM A MAN charged with the rape of a girl below the age of 13 pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appeared in the High Court in Suva today.

Samuela Matakitoga appeared before High Court judge Justice Riyaz Hamza charged with four counts of rape.

The alleged incidences happened in Levuka this year between April and March.

The case has been adjourned to July 27.