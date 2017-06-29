Youth ministry expects decreased budget

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:25PM FIJI'S Ministry of Youth and Sports is expecting a decrease in the sporting budget when the 2017/2018 national budget is announced later this evening.

Minister Laisenia Tuitubou, however, said they were expecting a good budget for his ministry.

"We had an increase in the past year because of the Pacific Games and Olympic Games but we are expecting a decrease for 2016/2017 years," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The submission was given to the Government. It is up to the Ministry of Economy on how much they would approve on the sporting budget.

"I think Fiji National Sports Commission have taken into consideration the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

"We have plans for the two portfolios we have, including the youth and sports development and we requested according to the requirements and we are looking forward to the budget."

Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is expected to deliver the 2017-18 national budget at 7.30pm.