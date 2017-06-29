FNPF to credit members $270m

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:09PM FIJI'S superannuation has assured its members that they will wake up to new account balances this Saturday July 1.

This follows the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) board's declaration of an annual interest of 6.35 per cent for the financial year ending June 30.

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said about $270m would be credited to members' accounts tomorrow evening.

He said the rate declared was testament to the board's continued commitment to grow members' funds.

Last year, the FNPF declared a 6.25 per cent interest that resulted in $239m being credited to members' accounts.