Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FNPF to credit members $270m

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 5:09PM FIJI'S superannuation has assured its members that they will wake up to new account balances this Saturday July 1.

This follows the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) board's declaration of an annual interest of 6.35 per cent for the financial year ending June 30.

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said about $270m would be credited to members' accounts tomorrow evening.

He said the rate declared was testament to the board's continued commitment to grow members' funds.

Last year, the FNPF declared a 6.25 per cent interest that resulted in $239m being credited to members' accounts.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. Parties reject action
  4. PM: Native land politicised
  5. 438 without birth certificates
  6. President urges public to register
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Spotlight on suicide and depression
  9. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  10. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)