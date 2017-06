/ Front page / News

Update: 5:02PM THE High Court in Suva today sentenced three men convicted of manslaughter to two years and nine months in prison.

Jone Tana Seniceva, Mosese Vuvanua and Viliame Siganaqavoka were charged with one count each of manslaughter in relation to the death of a 48-year-old man on December 11, 2015 in Vusuya, Nausori.

The three will be eligible for parole after serving one year and nine months in prison.