Naupoto inspects RFNS Kikau refit progress

+ Enlarge this image Commander RFMF Viliame Naupoto is briefed on the progress of the refit of the RFNS Kikau in Cairns, Queensland, Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:51PM COMMANDER Republic of Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto yesterday visited Norship Industries in Cairns, Queensland, to inspect the progress of the refit of the RFNS Kikau.

A statement from the RFMF, authorised by Captain Eroni Duaibe, stated that Rear Admiral Naupoto was briefed on the progress of the refit by Norship Industries refit project manager and engineers , Royal Australian Navy specialists and International Policy Division of the Australian Ministry of Defence personnel.

He was also briefed on the progress of the Pacific Patrol Boat replacement program, and was also provided with a forecast delivery dates for Fiji's new patrol boats.

The delivery is scheduled for 2022.

The Commander also concluded his one-week visit to Australia that followed an invitation from the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) of Australian Defence Force (ADF) Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin for a an official visit to Canberra.

Rear Admiral Naupoto was accorded a Guard of Honor on his arrival at the Australian Defence Force (ADF) headquarters.

The visit included the inspection of patrol boat facilities, visit to the manufacturer of the Bushmasters Personnel Movement Vehicles (PMV), strategic meeting with Air Chief Marshall Binskin and his Service Chiefs, and a visit to the Australian Defence Force Peace Operations Training Center.