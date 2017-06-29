Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

Airport Rd burst main cuts supply

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 4:36PM MORE water disruptions have been advised for Nadi today from the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF).

The authority had also issued an advisory for residents living in Solove, Tabucola, Naku Point, Navakasigani and Airport Rd of water supply disruptions resulting from a burst main at Airport Rd.

The disruption is expected to last until 5pm and water to be restored at 6pm.

Earlier today, WAF issued an advisory of the brust main at Martintar that affected residents in Wailoaloa Rd, part of Nadi Town, Goundar Rd, Northern Press, Denaray, Gray Rd, Nakurakura, Saunaka Village, Martintar Rd, Nadi Hospital, Kennedy, Nakavu Village, Namotomoto Village, Maqalevu, Navatulevu and Narewa Village.








