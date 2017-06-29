2018 handicraft show confirmed for Nasavusavu

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sheds decorated with handicraft that were on sale during the Nasavusavu craft show at Yaroi Village in Savusavu this week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:33PM THE Tikina Vanua Nasavusavu Women's Handicraft Show has confirmed it would organise the event again next year.

Following the success of this year's event, organising committee chairperson Torika Uluiviti said the handicraft show had become a platform for women to share information and ideas on how to improve their productivity and product quality, and at the same time making much-needed income.

"It has been a wining situation for women in the district and the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Nasavusavu because women who were part of the event get to make money while the stall fees would go towards the group," Ms Uluiviti said.

"It has been overwhelming to see the support and colourful turn-out from women in the district."