Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

2018 handicraft show confirmed for Nasavusavu

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 3:33PM THE Tikina Vanua Nasavusavu Women's Handicraft Show has confirmed it would organise the event again next year.

Following the success of this year's event, organising committee chairperson Torika Uluiviti said the handicraft show had become a platform for women to share information and ideas on how to improve their productivity and product quality, and at the same time making much-needed income.

"It has been a wining situation for women in the district and the Soqosoqo Vakamarama Nasavusavu because women who were part of the event get to make money while the stall fees would go towards the group," Ms Uluiviti said.

"It has been overwhelming to see the support and colourful turn-out from women in the district."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. Parties reject action
  4. PM: Native land politicised
  5. 438 without birth certificates
  6. President urges public to register
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Spotlight on suicide and depression
  9. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  10. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)