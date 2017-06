/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villages and communities near river ways are advised they can also assist in monitoring gravel extractions. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:04PM COMMUNITIES and villages near river ways can also assist the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources monitor gravel extraction works.

Director Mineral Development Doctor Raijeli Taga said say those communities and villages were also part of consultations during the Environment Impact Assessment exercises carried out by the ministry.

"If they are concerned about any extraction happening in a nearby river, they can call the Lands Office nearest to them," Ms Taga said.