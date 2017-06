/ Front page / News

Update: 3:02PM SOUTH Sea Cruises Fiji Limited is preparing to welcome its newest vessel to the fleet, Tiger V.

The fast catamaran departed Gold Coast City Marina at 5pm on Wednesday June 28 and is scheduled to arrive at Port Denarau on Monday July 3.

"South Sea Cruises crew are on board the new vessel, which will have a short layover in Noumea, New Caledonia on the almost 80-hour journey from Australia to Fiji," the company said in a statement.