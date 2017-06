/ Front page / News

Update: 2:17PM FIJI Football Association has postponed the Vodafone Premier League match between Suva and Rewa, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Both the teams were supposed to battle one another at Ratu Cakobau Park but it has been moved to a later day.

Fiji FA competition manager Amitesh Pal confirmed the match would now be played on Wednesday at the same venue.

The match kicks off at 7pm.