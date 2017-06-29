Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Thursday 29 June

Students reminded of respect

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 2:02PM STUDENTS have been reminded to respect their parents.

At Saint Mary's Anglican Primary School in Labasa, students performed drama and dances to end the week-long campaign against drugs.

The students performed a drama that depicted a teenager's rebellious life as a result of drug abuse.

School teacher Lolo Wise told the students to respect their parents as the Word of God commanded.

She also called on parents to support their children and work with them in achieving a successful future.








