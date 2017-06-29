Robbery suspect arrested; Police link burglaries

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:54PM FIJI Police have arrested a man alleged to have been involved in a series of burglaries and aggravated robberies in the country's Southern and Eastern divisions.

While Police have confirmed it had been pursuing those involved in burglary and aggravated robbery cases, investigations have also linked recovered items to several robberies in the two divisions.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the recent arrest was that of a man in his 30s on Wednesday at Wailea Settlement in Vatuwaqa by the Southern Division taskforce.

She said the taskforce had been following leads tht led to the arrest.

Some items were recovered in the suspect's possession, including phones, laptops, watches and other personal belonging.