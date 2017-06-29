Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fijian academic authors 'In Simple Words'

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 1:37PM A FIJIAN academic has launched his new book titled 'In Simple Words' - an achievement hailed as the new voices that should continue the debate of issues of concerns.

Fiji National University's (FNU) Prashneel Goundar, a lecturer with the College of Humanities and Education, celebrated his book launch at the university's Lautoka campus in Natabua last week.

'In Simple Words' consists of selected prose addressing various topics, including defining life, materialism, Fiji's intellectual debate, karma, significant of Diwali, language issues, moral values education, teaching strategies and patriotism, etcetera.

Mr Goundar it was determination, hard work and patience that led him to this moment.

One of Fiji's leading prose fiction writers Professor Subramani congratulated Mr Goundar saying this launch was a landmark event, and it was a strong response to the question being posed of the whereabouts of new voices that would continue the debates.

"'In Simple Words also represents faith in the written word. It covers a range of subjects that young people in particular should regard as their sphere of concern," Prof Subramani said.

Head of Department for Language and Literature Regina Naidu said the event marked another milestone chapter for the department, and a proud moment for the school.

Mr Goundar, a graduate of the University of Fiji with a Master of Arts degree in Teaching in English as a Second Language, has published six peer reviewed research papers in International Journal of Humanities and Cultural Studies (Tunisia), including his MA thesis.

A statement from the university noted Mr Goundar had a total of 30 scholarly and creative articles published to date in Australia and Fiji.








