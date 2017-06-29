Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Burst mains disrupt Nadi water supply

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 1:20PM RESIDENTS of the greater Nadi area are facing water disruptions subsequent to a burst main at Martintar.

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising customers in surrounding areas to store up on water for their immediate needs for the temporary period.

Areas affected include Wailoaloa Rd, a part of Nadi Town, Goundar Rd, Northern Press, Denaray, Gray Rd, Nakurakura, Saunaka Village, Martintar Rd, Nadi Hospital, Kennedy, Nakavu Village, Namotomoto Village, Maqalevu, Navatulevu and Narewa Village.

The disruption is expected to last until 5pm, and restoration expected at 6pm.

For any queries, customers in those affected areas are advised to contact WAF on 3346777, or on its mobile short code 5777 for mobile phone users.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64290.6239
JPY 55.959552.9595
GBP 0.38000.3720
EUR 0.43310.4211
NZD 0.68130.6483
AUD 0.64830.6233
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  3. Parties reject action
  4. PM: Native land politicised
  5. 438 without birth certificates
  6. President urges public to register
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Spotlight on suicide and depression
  9. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  10. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)