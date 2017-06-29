Burst mains disrupt Nadi water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:20PM RESIDENTS of the greater Nadi area are facing water disruptions subsequent to a burst main at Martintar.

The Water Authority of Fiji is advising customers in surrounding areas to store up on water for their immediate needs for the temporary period.

Areas affected include Wailoaloa Rd, a part of Nadi Town, Goundar Rd, Northern Press, Denaray, Gray Rd, Nakurakura, Saunaka Village, Martintar Rd, Nadi Hospital, Kennedy, Nakavu Village, Namotomoto Village, Maqalevu, Navatulevu and Narewa Village.

The disruption is expected to last until 5pm, and restoration expected at 6pm.

For any queries, customers in those affected areas are advised to contact WAF on 3346777, or on its mobile short code 5777 for mobile phone users.