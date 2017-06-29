Proposed insurance scheme for cane farmers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:13PM GOOD news for sugarcane growers in Fiji.

Government is preparing to roll out an insurance scheme for cane farmers, the first-ever in its 146-year history.

Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the scheme was developed as a direct result of the concerns raised by growers during consultations held across cane belt areas.

Mr Karan said details of the insurance scheme would be released later.

Government is also in the process of establishing a Fiji National Provident Fund scheme for farmers and about 150 have registered their interest in joining the FNPF to date.

During a survey conducted by The Fiji Times in cane growing areas over the past few weeks, farmers had said that many were exiting the industry because of increased costs and lack of security.