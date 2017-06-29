Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Thursday 29 June

High Court quashes man's conviction

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, June 29, 2017

Update: 1:10PM A RAKIRAKI man found guilty of damaging property had his conviction quashed by the High Court in Lautoka last week.

The case was presented before the court after the man appealed the Rakiraki Magistrate Court's decision to  punish him with a suspended six month prison term in 2015.

According to the court, the accused, Ashwin Lata, had entered the home of his tenant who had failed to pay the required amount for his house and land.

Mr Lata had allegedly proceeded to remove the tenant's household items but was stopped when the Police was called to the scene. 

During this time, the tenant found several of their belonging allegedly damaged by the accused.

Mr Lata appealed the sentence and conviction saying the punishment was too harsh and unfair.

In reviewing the case, Justice Paul Madigan said there were flaws in the prosecution's evidence that did not reveal who had damaged the items owned by the tenant.

The conviction was quashed and sentence set aside.








