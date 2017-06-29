Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Impact on food source

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, June 29, 2017

MAINTAINING a delicate balance between facilitating development and minimising the impact on biodiversity is the biggest challenge for any country, says Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry's permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

"This is where environment impact assessments (EIAs) are very beneficial," he said.

"EIAs identify the impact on sources of food and also the impact on the environment."

Citing the example of dredging works being carried out at the mouth of the Sigatoka River, Mr Finau said while some residents and villagers had raised concerns about the impact on food supply, flooding was also a major concern for the people of Sigatoka.

"It's a delicate balance that we have to maintain.

"On the one hand, we try to minimise the impact because of food sources while at the same time we are very well aware of the fact that everyone is affected when the river floods."

When asked if mitigation or risk management could be factored into development plan EIAs, Mr Finau said it was possible provided all the stakeholders were able to work together to achieve the best outcome.

"Mitigation is possible but it needs the co-operation of companies doing the dredging works and it needs monitoring from the relevant agencies to ensure that best practices are being followed."

Mr Finau is the chair of the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) network.

The 2017 STAR conference is underway at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

The conference is supported by the Geoscience Division of the Pacific Community and sponsored by Standard Concrete Industries (Fiji), XINFA Mines (Fiji) and the UNDP neglected development minerals project with support also from the Circum-Pacific Council.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. PM: Native land politicised
  3. Parties reject action
  4. President urges public to register
  5. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  6. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill
  7. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  8. 438 without birth certificates
  9. Spotlight on suicide and depression
  10. Communicable diseases rise

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)