Impact on food source

MAINTAINING a delicate balance between facilitating development and minimising the impact on biodiversity is the biggest challenge for any country, says Lands and Mineral Resources Ministry's permanent secretary Malakai Finau.

"This is where environment impact assessments (EIAs) are very beneficial," he said.

"EIAs identify the impact on sources of food and also the impact on the environment."

Citing the example of dredging works being carried out at the mouth of the Sigatoka River, Mr Finau said while some residents and villagers had raised concerns about the impact on food supply, flooding was also a major concern for the people of Sigatoka.

"It's a delicate balance that we have to maintain.

"On the one hand, we try to minimise the impact because of food sources while at the same time we are very well aware of the fact that everyone is affected when the river floods."

When asked if mitigation or risk management could be factored into development plan EIAs, Mr Finau said it was possible provided all the stakeholders were able to work together to achieve the best outcome.

"Mitigation is possible but it needs the co-operation of companies doing the dredging works and it needs monitoring from the relevant agencies to ensure that best practices are being followed."

Mr Finau is the chair of the Science Technology and Resources (STAR) network.

The 2017 STAR conference is underway at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

The conference is supported by the Geoscience Division of the Pacific Community and sponsored by Standard Concrete Industries (Fiji), XINFA Mines (Fiji) and the UNDP neglected development minerals project with support also from the Circum-Pacific Council.