Sinkhole problem plagues mine

/ Front page / News

THE Mineral Resources Department is seeking expert advice from geologists and engineers to address the sinkhole problem that plagues Vatukoula Gold Mine Ltd.

MRD director Dr Raijeli Taga said the problem had been in existence for over 70 years.

The issue was presented during the Pacific Islands Science, Technology and Resources Conference in Nadi where a large number of geologists and engineers were in attendance.

"This will be a long term problem for Vatukoula considering that it has been in existence for over 70 years," she said.

"We are trying to address this existing problem which is one of the reasons why we chose to present it at the conference to find some helpful technical suggestions that we could use."

Dr Taga said the biggest challenge was finding data that could assist their geologists in finding a permanent solution.

"There is a lack of comparative data of similar situations that we could draw from because this is one of the first cases that we have come across.

"So we are trying to gather as much knowledge and data as we can to be able to address this issue and other future incidences that may occur.

"A technical challenge that we also face is the technological expertise that we could use from countries like Australia and New Zealand."

Dr Taga said one of the remedial measures would be found in the area of engineering.

He added the MRD was working with the owners of the Vatukoula Gold Mine Ltd to address the problem.

Dr Taga said: "They have brought in experts from China and their work is aligning with the work that we are doing."