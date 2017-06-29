Composer, performer, writer and music mentor

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Iliesa Baravilala with the trophies at Natabua, Lautoka. Picture: MACIU MALO

THIS famous Fijian composer, performer, writer and mentor has written and composed about 400 songs, mostly in the iTaukei language but some in English.

Some of the songs have gone on to win major musical awards and prizes.

And most of the solo singers he mentored and taught and the singing groups he formed had also developed to become award winning stars known throughout the South Pacific.

He is none other than the award winning and Medal of the Order of Fiji recipient Iliesa Baravilala, now a retired schoolteacher, but still very much active in music after composing about 20 new songs for his latest album which he is currently working on called the Baravilala Tribute Album sung by his latest group, the Baravilala Tribute Serenaders.

He is also working on a book about his top 100 songs which will be released shortly.

How it all started

Having known Master Baravilala (as he's normally called) from his musical heydays, I had the chance to interview him on what it was like for him.

He said it all started when he was a schoolteacher at Gau in 1970 where he applied melody and tunes to his iTaukei poetry (serekali) writing and suddenly realised he had what it took to compose songs.

"In 1968 and 1969 I used to write poetry (serekali) for the then Fijian School Journal. While teaching on Gau I decided to apply my poetry writing skills to composing music and it worked and that was how I started my first singing group which later became famous as the Senidawadawa Group.

"My journey as a music composer and trainer/mentor had just begun and hasn't stopped over the past 45 years."

Baravilala said his passion for writing and composing songs started to develop from there and what drove him on was his realisation that it was a God-given talent in which he had received no formal training at all.

"And I don't think I can stop until God tells me to."

Stars mentored

Baravilala said apart from forming singing groups of his own, he had trained and mentored about 15 local solo artistes who had gone on to become leading performers and legends on the Fijian music scene. They include Jimmy Subhaidas, Lagani Rabukawaqa, Mereani Bogidrau, Suliasi Cuanilawa, Maika Qalilawa, Nemani Vakacegu, Sevuloni Tikina, Mili Vosailagi, Georgina Ledua, Akata Taulawa, Sebastian James, Kavekini Saukuru, Mosese Baledrokadroka, Jale Mareau and Simi Rova.

Lagani Rabukawaqa

Baravilala said out of all the artistes he mentored, Lagani was sort of the favourite of the lot.

"It was maybe because I started teaching and helping him out when he was quite young. He was only in Form Two at QVS and he had sung a few of the songs I had composed with Subhaidas and his voice was just beautiful, clear and melodious," he said.

He said he wrote to Lagani at QVS thanking him for that recording which he had done with the well-known group at that time, the Delai Brothers, for singing his songs Sai Iko Dina Ga, Ena Bogi Noqu a Gadi Voli and Tania to name a few.

"Lagani's parents, Jiwa Laveti of Lakeba and Adi Cakau, later rang me in Levuka to tell me that they wanted me to teach and mentor Lagani in the art of singing but I needed to go to QVS for that," he said.

Baravilala said this was one of the reasons why Lagani would always be his favourite "because he made me walk all the way from Natovi landing to QVS with my guitars and bag, accompanied by a fellow teacher and guitarist, Jotame Kada, to give him his first singing lesson at QVS".

"And all we had for lunch was some guavas which we had to pick along the way."

When they got to QVS they did not know that Lagani's parents were also there waiting for them with Lagani.

"Lagani was special because of his voice and musical sense and I trained him for about two years," said Baravilala.

"He ended up winning many awards and prizes for his performances on the local music scene. He was famous all over the South Pacific region after he toured with me by invitation to Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands."

During their tour of the South Pacific they were ably supported by their band, the Springing Wheels Brothers led by Filipe Loloma and his brothers.

"And on the local scene all you could hear on the local radio stations from 1979 to the 1980s and even now was the voice of Lagani Rabukawaqa.

"Lagani marked a milestone achievement for me in music."

Special artistes

Baravilala said he also had two special artistes because they both had some "disability".

"Akata Taulawa was a student at the Fiji School for the Blind and wanted to become a singer but couldn't read the musical verses let alone the scoresheets.

"I used to teach her the words first and then the melody and she was beautiful despite her shortcomings.

"She ended up singing the award winning hit single PC 121, which I had written in memory of those that died on the fateful Air Fiji crash at Delailasakau some years back.

"Sebastian James had no handicap as such but he didn't know the iTaukei language but wanted to sing in iTaukei like Jimmy Subhaidas.

"After training with me he sang his first hit single which I had written about his home, Raviravi mai Ba and then went on to win the Best New Artiste Award in 1999 at the Vakalutuivoce Awards.

"These two were special because of their drive and willingness to learn from me despite their disabilities and shortcomings."

Singing groups formed

During his 45 years as a songwriter and music composer Baravilala had formed various groups, most of which still exist today under different leadership.

Some of the very popular groups include Seniviavia Kula group, Voqa ni Koro Makawa, Se ni Ua kei Natubari, Kalokalo Cavu ni Koro Makawa with some of the more recent groups being the Mudremudre ni 2007, Mana Bay Lagoon Serenaders and more recently in 2017, the Baravilala Tribute Serenaders.

Other interests

Despite his interest being centered on iTaukei secular music, he and most of his music were also involved in fundraising and various social activities for certain Methodist churches, schools and the vanua. Such activities saw him tour not only around Fiji but to the South Pacific islands, where he was accompanied by Lagani, the Uniting Church in Sydney, Rabi Island High School and even to Rotuma for the island's pre-school and special education drive.

Thanks and acknowledgments

Baravilala thanked and acknowledged the help of the two major recording studios, South Pacific Recording and Procera Music for the recording and producing of cassettes and CDs of his music and of course handling its sales.

He said special mention must also be made of the Fiji Performers' Rights Association board's continued work on looking after the interest of music composers in Fiji.

"Without them we musicians, especially composers in Fiji would be nowhere. We should be happy now that we are getting royalties for our work; we were getting nothing before FPRA.

Plea to public and upcoming composers

Baravilala said all music had owners — the people who wrote and composed the songs.

"And these composers have rights under the copyright legislations and they must be rewarded if their work is aired in public. Members of the public should at least, before broadcasting or public performances of copyrighted music, ask the owners for permission. It's only fair," he said.

"And my request to all upcoming composers is when you compose a new song register it immediately. But first of all become a member of FPRA so you can enjoy benefits from your work."