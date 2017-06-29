Cancer victim's fight to stay alive for wife

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Riti Ram talking about his survival story and how he beat cancer. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

DISCOVERING that he was living with lymphoma in his early 50s was a challenge that Rati Ram thought he might not overcome.

But about a year and a half later, he is still fighting on.

Mr Ram, 53, discovered he had lymphoma in November 2015, after what he claims were several incorrect diagnosis by a health centre in his neighbourhood.

He claimed doctors at the health centre assumed he had tonsils and gave him injections for seven days before transferring him to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

"I stayed without food for a month and two weeks before my surgery, so I lived on a liquid diet," he said.

"It was a challenging time for me and my wife because I was the main breadwinner for my family. But since my diagnosis with lymphoma I haven't been able to go back to work."

Mr Ram said receiving $50 in social welfare assistance per month was not enough to look after him and his wife, Anita Devi, because the cost of living was high.

After his operation in February last year, he started with six months of chemotherapy treatment.

"I didn't have a hundred per cent confirmation that I would live," he said.

"At the moment, I can't really work too much because I get exhausted really quickly but I believe everyone should live a day at a time."

Relying on family support is not what Mr Ram believes in. He said family members would not always be there especially when in need.

"Family won't support you all the time. In the beginning, when I felt sick, they were supportive but no one can support you for the rest of your life," he said.

"I try to stay alive for my wife and myself because I know when I won't be around, no one will be there for my wife."

Mr Ram is still undergoing treatment and he encouraged people who were also fighting cancer not to worry too much because worry could kill them even before the cancer does.

Like other types of cancer, lymphoma is a disease of the body's cells. In lymphoma, a lump or tumour forms in one or more groups of lymph nodes and lymphoma cells can also travel in the bloodstream to organs such as the bone marrow, liver or lungs.