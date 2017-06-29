Rotarians assist

/ Front page / News

A FORMER Fiji resident and president of the Rotary Club of Hilo in Hawaii has called on local businesses to assist education institutions like the Nadi School for Special Education.

Steve Handy Jr said he hoped the charity work conducted by Rotary and other NGOs would rub off on local businesses.

Mr Handy and the Rotary Club of Hilo have been visiting the country since 2007.

Over the past decade they have spent about $400,000 in assisting schools and impoverished communities.

This week the former St Thomas High School student, together with members of the Rotary Club of Hilo, visited the Nadi School for Special Education and donated five new computers and two stoves.

"While it is great that we can come over to Fiji and give back to the community here, it would be really good if more local businesses took time out to visit schools like this and to see what their needs are," Mr Handy said.

School head teacher Reena Devi said having the support of charitable organisations like the Rotary Club of Hilo was a huge boost for Nadi School for Special Education.

"We get resources from the Government but when

you have a school roll of 170 students and all with special needs it is a huge challenge," she said.

"We need an extension and improvement to our ablution block and we also need covered walkways for the children to shield them from the weather.

"We hope that local businesses will come and visit us and help us soon."