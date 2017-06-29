Book release

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prashneel Goundar (3rd from left) academic and writer with the Editor of the book, Miss Lia Bogitini (Lecturer-CEST-2nd from left) with the Lecturers of FNU Natabua with a copy of "In Simple Words" Picture: SUPPLIED

A NEW book detailing life's experiences has been released into the market.

The book titled In Simple Words is written by Fiji National University academic, Prashneel Goundar.

The book was officially released by renowned and award winning writer Professor Subramani who has written books such as The Indo-Fijian Experience, The Fantasy Eaters, After Narrative, Altering Imagination, Dauka Puraan and Reclaiming the Nation.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Subramani said the launch was a landmark event.

"It is a strong response to the question we have been posing: Where are the new voices that would continue the debates in Joni Madraiwiwi's public utterances so elegantly recorded in A Personal Perspective," he said.

Prof Subramani said the book represented faith in the written word.

"It covers a range of subjects that young people in particular should regard as their sphere of concern."

In Simple Words is a collection of selected prose and talk that Mr Goundar published earlier in Fiji and Australia.

The book addresses various pressing issues and topics which include defining life, materialism, Fiji's intellectual debate, karma, significance of Diwali, language issues, South Indian culture, moral values education, teaching strategies, patriotism in Fiji, organising and managing research.

It also highlights the significant events around the globe that took place in 2016, unconditional love and elderly care.

Explaining the book, Mr Goundar said it was completed in November 2016 but the editing, proofreading and necessary amendments took a few months before it was finalised for publication in April this year.

Mr Goundar said the challenge for writers in Fiji was the lack of publishing houses. "It's a struggle to find the right type of publishers to take up the responsibility of publishing because we have more printing companies than publishers in Fiji.