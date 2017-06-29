Shidhant fulfils mum's wish to join police

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mum Savitri Devi hugs her son Shidhant Prasad during the pass out parade at Nasova Police grounds yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

FULFILLING his mother Savitri Devi's wish was what pushed Shidhant Prasad to endure six months of intense training to be a member of the Fiji Police Force.

The 27-year-old was part of the 130 police recruits who had their passing-out parade at the Nasova grounds in Suva yesterday.

Mr Prasad was overwhelmed when he met his mother for the first time since the commencement of the course.

"She was crying when I was hugging her because of the bond that we share and I have made her proud since I have officially joined the police force," he said.

"The training period was intense and needed getting used to and at times I nearly lost hope, but the companionship with brothers, teamwork and the thought of my mum's sacrifices for me kept me motivated to keep going."

Being the only child allowed him to follow his dreams with his family's full support at the Eagle Flight Training Aviation School of New Zealand.

Mr Prasad said after completing his studies, he decided to help his father with their family business in Labasa before his mother encouraged him to be a part of the police force.

"I was into flying before but my mother and late grandmother wanted to see me in a police uniform and I was determined to do just that," he said.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho reminded the new officers that even though they would receive the necessary support from their comrades, the reception from members of the public may not be as understanding and they must be ready to accept this.

"In the eyes of those you will come across, you are no different from an officer who has served 10 to 20 years," he said. "Members of the public don't see the rank nor do they want to know how many years you have been in service.

"All they see is the uniform and in it a person who is expected to provide a service."

Brig-Gen Qiliho said police work was measured by the people they served.

"With all the support and resources provided by the Government of the day, there is no room for excuses when we fail to provide the service of protecting life and property," he said.

There were three special awards given. Mosese Naba Taga scooped the most Improved Recruit Award, Torika Raguru received the Commissioner's Book Prize Award and The Baton of Honour was awarded to Timoci Naqeilawa.