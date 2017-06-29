No charges against youth activist

/ Front page / News

AFTER being held in custody for 48 hours, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) youth president Jope Koroisavou has been released by police without any charges.

Mr Koroisavou was released yesterday after being arrested on Monday while protesting during the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva.

In an interview shortly after his release, the youth activist said he was interrogated for 48 hours.

He said he was thankful to the police Criminal Investigation Department for handling the matter professionally and his supporters for their prayers.

His lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh said the allegation against his client was sedition and he was questioned in relation to the allegation made by police.