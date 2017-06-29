Fiji Time: 10:05 AM on Thursday 29 June

Mother 'ignored' rape claim

Mere Naleba
Thursday, June 29, 2017

THE High Court in Suva yesterday heard that the mother of a 17-year-old rape victim girl who is alleged to have been raped by her uncle, was informed of the incident but did not do anything.

Prosecution witness Woman Police Constable Vularua Colati told High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera the victim, while giving her statement to police on August 4 last year, told her that she had informed her mother that her uncle had raped her, but her mother ignored her.

The incident is alleged to have happened on July 3 last year in Nasinu and the matter was reported to police a month later.

The court heard the victim was medically examined by Dr Elvira Ongbit of the Medical Services Pacific clinic on August 3 last year and her police statement was taken by WPC Colati the next day.

During examination in chief, WPC Colati told the court that after the complainant's statement was taken, the complainant was removed from her home and placed with a relative for her own safety.

Dr Ongbit told the court that her medical examination of the complainant, which she did one month after the alleged incident happened, showed healed hymeneal laceration.

The trial continues today before Justice Perera.








