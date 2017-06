/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Wairuku, Rakiraki early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

She said initial information verified that the woman was out grazing cattle near their farm home before she was allegedly found dead.

Details of her death are yet to be confirmed. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out at the Lautoka Hospital.