Reduce debt, says lecturer

AS Fiji continues to add more dollars to government debt, concerns are being raised about the potential medium to long-term consequences from accumulating debt.

Dr Neelesh Gounder, who is a senior lecturer at the School of Economics at the University of the South Pacific, said historically, Fiji had not experienced financing difficulties and funding debt had remained accessible.

"It is also technically acceptable that the current debt ratio is 'sustainable' or 'manageable'," he said.

"However, more important question is the impact of debt burden on long-term economic growth prospects? Our research suggests that the current debt ratio is negatively impacting long-term economic growth."

Dr Gounder said therefore it was recommended that the current and any future government should implement a sincere medium to long-term plan to reduce debt accumulation.

"With election around the corner, it is timely to contemplate the challenges of fiscal consolidation. Nonetheless, it is prudent to start focus now than later to avoid creating conditions that cause economic growth to weaken."

He said it was true that government spending created assets for future use such as roads, bridges and human capital but the real burden on the future generation was the current Government spending which created debt stock.

"The main risk to future growth prospects could arise from reduced public investment in future as government will spend more of its budget on interest costs.

"Interest costs are essentially not investments to build our future but largely about the past," he said.

Dr Gounder said as more and more revenue was diverted to interest payments, the opportunity cost of investing in areas that were important to economic growth would become higher.

The 2017/2018 National Budget announcement will be held at 7.30pm today.