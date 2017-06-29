Lewalewa's message of hope for youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The KAILA! stars during the rehersal for the 2nd round of elimination tonight at Village 6 cinemas. Picture: RAMA.

ADVOCATING on issues that the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community face on a daily basis is the message Meleli Lewalewa hopes to share at this year's Kaila! Star Search.

The 22-year-old moved the judges during the first round of competition last week after dancing to a hip-hop number to portray his thoughts on the LGBT community.

"I entered because I want to use the platform to advocate on issues affecting youth, the LGBT youth in particular," he said.

"This week I will advocate LGBTs as an individual and as a member of the LGBT community, we go through the same problem as a normal person, such as depression and we also get bullied, which tends to lead to suicide.

"My dance is going to be a little slow because I want the audience to feel and understand the message I am advocating on so they can relate to it."

Lewalewa said he always loved the idea of being a professional dancer and this motivated him to move to Suva from Levuka, to chase his passion.

"As a child, I viewed dancing as a hobby but growing up, my passion for dance increased and I am able to use dance to communicate with people," he said.

"It was after seeing Glenville Lord of Oceania's' performance that made me realise that dancing is not just a hobby but it could actually be career for me."

He said the support from his family had been great and he encouraged people to come in large numbers to attend the second round of competition tonight.

Meanwhile, competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said they were overwhelmed with the number of supporters who came in large numbers to support local talent.

"As they progress, the competition will get tougher and they will have to bring up their game as compared to the great performance they delivered last week," he said.

A wild card entrÃ©e, Kaliti Buadromo had been retained since last week's performance.

Fifteen artistes are expected to make it through to the quarter-finals.

Mr Vakadewavosa encouraged people to purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

The second round of competitions will be held at 6pm at Village 6 cinemas in Suva today and tickets are selling at $3.50 per person.