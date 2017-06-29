FCS's facilities overcrowded by 23pc

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Serua villages headmen during the Fiji Correction Service Yellow Ribbon workshop at the Pearl Resort in Deuba yesterday. Picture ATU RASEA

THE Fiji Corrections Service's facilities are overcrowded by 23 per cent.

This was revealed by FCS Assistant Commissioner Salote Panapasa following a question raised during the launch of the Yellow Ribbon Project for Namosi and Serua at The Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

Ms Panapasa also revealed that FCS had 2013 inmates being rehabilitated in the 14 different facilities around the country.

She said of the 2013, about 1500 were convicts while the rest were in remand awaiting trial.

FCS Commissioner Commander Francis Kean challenged his officers on their role as rehabilitation officers.

"One of the key messages that I tell men and women of FCS that no matter how we conduct our rehabilitation programs, at the end of the day when the men and women under our care leave prison if they go back to zero, I can vouch you that 99 per cent of the time they will come back," Commander Kean said.

"So this workshop is very important as we want to hear from you and ensure your valuable contribution to FCS."

The workshop aimed to establish a CARE (Community Awareness and Rehabilitation of Ex-offenders) network and the roles they can play for the provinces of Serua and Namosi.

About 150 representatives from the two provinces were part of the workshop.