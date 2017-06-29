Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

438 without birth certificates

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, June 29, 2017

A TOTAL of 438 students in Nadroga-Navosa Province are without birth certificates.

This was revealed by senior education officer Setareki Rika during the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Mr Rika said schools in Nadroga did not have these students' birth certificates which was a vital document for a student's registration to such events such as examinations.

"These students are between the early childhood education levels right to the secondary level," he said.

"They need to hand in their birth certificates because the registration number on the birth certificates is used in external exams.

"Right now, many students have not given their birth certificates to their schools.

"We are urging parents to ensure that their children have given their birth certificates with the registered number."

Mr Rika also revealed the declining cases of teenage pregnancies in the province.

He said so far only one case of teenage pregnancy was reported to the ministry.

Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosailagi said the provincial council would encourage village elders and headmen to disseminate the information and concerns of the council.

Ratu Aisea said education was a vital sector that the council focused on and would ensure the protection and welfare of a child's education was a priority.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. PM: Native land politicised
  3. Parties reject action
  4. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  5. President urges public to register
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  9. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)