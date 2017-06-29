438 without birth certificates

/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 438 students in Nadroga-Navosa Province are without birth certificates.

This was revealed by senior education officer Setareki Rika during the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Mr Rika said schools in Nadroga did not have these students' birth certificates which was a vital document for a student's registration to such events such as examinations.

"These students are between the early childhood education levels right to the secondary level," he said.

"They need to hand in their birth certificates because the registration number on the birth certificates is used in external exams.

"Right now, many students have not given their birth certificates to their schools.

"We are urging parents to ensure that their children have given their birth certificates with the registered number."

Mr Rika also revealed the declining cases of teenage pregnancies in the province.

He said so far only one case of teenage pregnancy was reported to the ministry.

Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosailagi said the provincial council would encourage village elders and headmen to disseminate the information and concerns of the council.

Ratu Aisea said education was a vital sector that the council focused on and would ensure the protection and welfare of a child's education was a priority.