Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Communicable diseases rise

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, June 29, 2017

THE Nadroga-Navosa Province recorded 152 dengue cases within the first six months of 2017.

In a report presented by Sigatoka health inspector Ratu Viliame Gonewai at the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council meeting yesterday, the province recorded a substantial increase in communicable diseases compared with last year.

Ratu Viliame said in 2016 Sigatoka recorded 62 dengue cases.

He said the province had so far also recorded 25 cases of leptospirosis, eight typhoid cases and four tuberculosis cases.

He said the Health and Medical Services Ministry had been carrying out spraying campaigns in the 112 villages in the province, but more needed to be done.

He said they found waterlogged areas within village boundaries that were breeding mosquitoes.

Ratu Viliame said while the ministry was doing its part, villagers also had a responsibility to keep their surroundings clean.

Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosalagi agreed the increasing cases of dengue was a concern.

He said the village headmen and chiefs would be reminded of the need to heed health and sanitary advice to ensure the safety of the villagers.

The meeting held at Nahigatoka Village was opened by iTaukei Affairs Ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. PM: Native land politicised
  3. Parties reject action
  4. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  5. President urges public to register
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  9. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)