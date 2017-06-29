Communicable diseases rise

/ Front page / News

THE Nadroga-Navosa Province recorded 152 dengue cases within the first six months of 2017.

In a report presented by Sigatoka health inspector Ratu Viliame Gonewai at the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council meeting yesterday, the province recorded a substantial increase in communicable diseases compared with last year.

Ratu Viliame said in 2016 Sigatoka recorded 62 dengue cases.

He said the province had so far also recorded 25 cases of leptospirosis, eight typhoid cases and four tuberculosis cases.

He said the Health and Medical Services Ministry had been carrying out spraying campaigns in the 112 villages in the province, but more needed to be done.

He said they found waterlogged areas within village boundaries that were breeding mosquitoes.

Ratu Viliame said while the ministry was doing its part, villagers also had a responsibility to keep their surroundings clean.

Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosalagi agreed the increasing cases of dengue was a concern.

He said the village headmen and chiefs would be reminded of the need to heed health and sanitary advice to ensure the safety of the villagers.

The meeting held at Nahigatoka Village was opened by iTaukei Affairs Ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua.