Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Spotlight on suicide and depression

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, June 29, 2017

THE spotlight was on depression and suicide as students of Nadi Centre for Special Education marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday.

During the event, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, applauded the students and staff members of the centre for shedding light on two issues that plagued today's society.

"It is safe to say that a lot of people are very troubled and do not know where to get help," she said.

"The Fijian Government through the program we are celebrating, the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council initiative of the Ministry of Education and with toll free helplines placed within the ministry has created avenues for proactive and reactive ways to assist Fijians in dealing with depression and suicidal behaviour.

"Please take note that you can call the number 1325 at any time of the day if you are a child and are faced with a situation that is harming you or making you sad.

"You have help available for you, so talk to us, or someone you trust instead of resorting to suicide or drug abuse as a solution to your problem."

Ms Vuniwaqa also revealed the alarming rates of drug related offences in schools.

"Since 2014, 6647 cases of drug related offences have been recorded in Fijian schools and this calls for serious attention to help improve the situation."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. PM: Native land politicised
  3. Parties reject action
  4. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  5. President urges public to register
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  9. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)