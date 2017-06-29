Spotlight on suicide and depression

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa (centre) meets with the Nadi Centre for Special Education children during the international Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Awareness yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE spotlight was on depression and suicide as students of Nadi Centre for Special Education marked International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday.

During the event, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa, applauded the students and staff members of the centre for shedding light on two issues that plagued today's society.

"It is safe to say that a lot of people are very troubled and do not know where to get help," she said.

"The Fijian Government through the program we are celebrating, the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council initiative of the Ministry of Education and with toll free helplines placed within the ministry has created avenues for proactive and reactive ways to assist Fijians in dealing with depression and suicidal behaviour.

"Please take note that you can call the number 1325 at any time of the day if you are a child and are faced with a situation that is harming you or making you sad.

"You have help available for you, so talk to us, or someone you trust instead of resorting to suicide or drug abuse as a solution to your problem."

Ms Vuniwaqa also revealed the alarming rates of drug related offences in schools.

"Since 2014, 6647 cases of drug related offences have been recorded in Fijian schools and this calls for serious attention to help improve the situation."