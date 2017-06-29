Gun threat suspect questioned

/ Front page / News

A MAN is in police custody after allegedly threatening a 31-year-old woman with a gun over her stray chickens.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the alleged incident happened on Tuesday morning in Vatunibale outside Labasa Town.

Ms Naisoro said it's alleged the victim's chickens had been trespassing into the man's compound.

"The man has been taken into police custody for questioning and is still in Labasa Police Station today (yesterday) as interrogation continues," she said.

"Police have seized the weapon which is believed to be a normal rifle used to execute livestock.

"We are continuing our investigations into the matter to get more information on what really happened.

"This is the second incident in the North where a gun has been used by a neighbour to threaten neighbours for stray animals."

Ms Naisoro called on members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"People need to report these matters as police have the full power to deal with them," she said.

Ms Naisoro said negligent animal owners would be penalised.

"At the same time, owners of livestock, fowls and any form of domesticated animal need to confine their animals.

"Those failing to confine their animals can be charged and taken to task for their negligence," she said.

"Any person wishing to domesticate any animal is duty-bound to look after them and ensure that they are confined properly."

Ms Naisoro requested members of the public to control their emotions and learn to talk about their issues instead of resorting to violence.

A similar incident allegedly happened in Batinikama, Labasa late last year, also involving stray chickens.