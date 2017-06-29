Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sheds decorated with handicraft that were on sale during the Nasavusavu SVM craft show in Yaroi village yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

IN an effort to develop women in the vanua and district of Nasavusavu, the Soqosoqo Vakamarama of Nasavusavu organised its first handicraft show in Yaroi Village yesterday.

Women within the district raised funds to organise the show by catering at events and holding concerts at resorts within Savusavu Town.

Chairwoman of the fundraising committee Torika Uluiviti said seeing the two-day show start yesterday was overwhelming for more than 100 women in the district who were part of the event because it reminded them of the bigger things they could achieve through unity.

"The show is the brainchild of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama in Nasavusavu to showcase and expose the talents that women in this district have and it is funded independently by the committee," she said.

"Surprisingly, we had a lot of young talents that turned up to be part of the two-day event which ends tomorrow (today).

"This is the first show of its kind for the district and it will not be the last because we have seen how it has empowered women through the sharing of ideas and information."

Ms Uluiviti said the show was also a platform for women to share ideas on how to make money from what they produced at home.

"Each vendor paid a $50 fee to sell at the shed which will go towards funding next year's show."

On sale are mats, traditional iTaukei baskets, flowers and other handicraft for home decorations. The show was opened by non-government organisation Love in Action director Anne Simpson.