FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation's Labasa mill has crushed 103,300 tonnes of sugarcane in its fifth week of crushing.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said to date the mill produced less than 10,000 tonnes of sugar.

Mr Clark said the Labasa mill was expecting to crush 800,000 tonnes of cane and produce 94,000 tonnes of sugar this year.

"The current Labasa mill TCTS to date is 10:4, steadily reducing toward target of 8.5 for the season," he said.

"Generally crushing is progressing well in the mill with very little mill disruptions.

"Our first sugar vessel for 2017 will start loading at Malau on July 5, after which it will proceed to Lautoka to complete with the loading of 33,000 tonnes of sugar destined for the United Kingdom.

"For the current season we anticipate six bulk shipments for our overseas markets."

Mr Clark confirmed Fiji's sugar markets for 2017 lay in the UK, Spain, Holland and the US.

He earlier revealed this month they were expecting significantly more cane this year than last year.

Cane supply is expected to build as grower harvesting settles for the season.

Mr Clark also said the mill had generally settled well from a mechanical perspective, with only 16 hours lost as a result of mechanical breakdowns.

He added that 58 hours had been lost because of insufficient cane supply.

Last month, Mr Clark revealed they were anticipating 600,000 tonnes of cane from the Rarawai Mill in Ba this season and 175,000 tonnes from the Penang mill area.