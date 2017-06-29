FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER received this interesting piece from a regular contributor.

Here it goes.

"I was driving around Lautoka when my friend asked me about a new building that was being built in the CBD area.

We found out who it belonged to and he said, "Hey that guy has a PhD".

I said, "He is a professor, not a Dr of Philosophy, there is a difference".

After a while he asked, "How can I get a PhD".

I said, "You have to school very hard and no grog and not mucking around. You have to be diligent in your studies".

Then he said, "I think I will go and try and get a PhD. But what does diligent mean".

I said, "You can't get a PhD if you don't know what diligent means".

Then he sadly said, "Bro, don't put me down reh, my PhD will be permanent head damage".

I had to stop the car, get off and laugh out loud.

I have such wise friends.