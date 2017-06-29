Voter drive extended

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Elections Office has urged all voters to use the extended Nationwide Voter Registration Drive to ensure their details with the National Register of Voters are correct.

The FEO announced yesterday that the 2017 voter registration drive would be extended a further week because of interest shown by members of the public.

"This is an important time for voters to check their details with the National Register of Voters. We want people to be sure that their voter details are correct," FEO public relations officer Edwin Nand said. "This is so they know the correct polling venue and that come the election time there won't be any issues with regards to their records and their details in the National Register of Voters.

"We want to also allow this opportunity to anyone who has not updated their details to do so before the recruitment drive for election officials commences.

"So far, the plans are that we will not have any registration teams at the recruitment centres."

The voter registration drive which is well into its sixth week, has already resulted in 152,092 voters accessing voter services in all four divisions around the country.

"In these remaining few days we have seen more interest from voters than we had in previous weeks of registration," Mr Nand said.

The voter registration drive was to have ended on July 1 but will now end on July 8.

"The interest shown by the public is notable and we anticipate more voters to access the voter services during the remaining week and for the extension period of one more week," he said.

Earlier, Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem said the voter registration would cost more than $1 million.

It includes the annual nationwide school registration that has been ongoing since 2014.

Services offered during the nationwide registration drive include voter registration, replacement of voter cards, amendment or correction of details, application for change of polling venue or voter card upgrade to 2.0.

Requirements for new registrations include a birth certificate, valid photo ID. In the case of a no valid photo ID, another voter would be required to verify.