President urges public to register

+ Enlarge this image President Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote receives his voter registration card from Fijian Election Office staff member Ditewa Seru during the Fijian Elections Office Voter Registration at the State House in Suva on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Picture:

THE President, Jioji Konrote, has urged all Fijians to make their voices heard by registering to vote in the 2018 General Election.

Mr Konrote made the comment yesterday as the Office of the President took advantage of the Fijian Elections Office's offer for mobile voter registration to business houses.

"To all Fijians, my staff and I have just registered to vote so I would like to encourage all of you who are eligible to do so as soon as possible," Mr Konrote said.

The Fijian Elections Office said yesterday its message to voters was that mobile voter registration could be done at their convenience.

"We can be at your office, at your corporate organisation at your convenience so you take out a few minutes, do your registration and then you go back to work," FEO public relations officer Edwin Nand said yesterday.

"We have a team at the elections office that you can get in touch with and they will make the necessary arrangements.

"The President's Office is a perfect example. They responded to our call for the mobile voter registration."

Mr Nand said the Fijian Elections Office had teams to cater for voters with disabilities.

"If you can't leave your home or if you can't make it to one of our voter registration centres, we will make the effort to go to your house or wherever you may be to ensure that you are registered and all the requirements are available and have been met and we will register you," Mr Nand said.