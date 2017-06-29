Fiji Time: 10:04 AM on Thursday 29 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

President urges public to register

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, June 29, 2017

THE President, Jioji Konrote, has urged all Fijians to make their voices heard by registering to vote in the 2018 General Election.

Mr Konrote made the comment yesterday as the Office of the President took advantage of the Fijian Elections Office's offer for mobile voter registration to business houses.

"To all Fijians, my staff and I have just registered to vote so I would like to encourage all of you who are eligible to do so as soon as possible," Mr Konrote said.

The Fijian Elections Office said yesterday its message to voters was that mobile voter registration could be done at their convenience.

"We can be at your office, at your corporate organisation at your convenience so you take out a few minutes, do your registration and then you go back to work," FEO public relations officer Edwin Nand said yesterday.

"We have a team at the elections office that you can get in touch with and they will make the necessary arrangements.

"The President's Office is a perfect example. They responded to our call for the mobile voter registration."

Mr Nand said the Fijian Elections Office had teams to cater for voters with disabilities.

"If you can't leave your home or if you can't make it to one of our voter registration centres, we will make the effort to go to your house or wherever you may be to ensure that you are registered and all the requirements are available and have been met and we will register you," Mr Nand said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. He's the man
  2. PM: Native land politicised
  3. Parties reject action
  4. Mother 'ignored' rape claim
  5. President urges public to register
  6. 438 without birth certificates
  7. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  8. Handicraft show a first for Yaroi Village
  9. FSC: 103,300 tonnes of cane crushed at mill
  10. Spotlight on suicide and depression

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  3. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  4. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  5. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  6. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  7. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  8. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)
  9. Team commended Monday (26 Jun)
  10. Trading rugby boots for boxing gloves Sunday (25 Jun)