He's the man

+ Enlarge this image Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem (left) with Electoral Commission chairman Chen Bunn Young during their press conference which was held at the Elections Office in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, is the man who will deliver Fiji's 2018 General Election.

That's the word from the chairman of the Fijian Electoral Commission, Suresh Chandra, as he confirmed yesterday that Mr Saneem had the experience, saying "in Fiji, we don't have anybody like that".

Mr Chandra said the commission had its full trust in Mr Saneem and would support him to deliver the next election.

"Yes, we have full trust in him and we are going to fully support him," he said.

"Although our commission is fully independent of him, we direct him what to do and he is a man who can do that.

"He has already shown experience and in Fiji, we don't have anybody like that."

Mr Chandra said removing Mr Saneem from his position as previously demanded by some political parties was out of the question.

"And removing the Supervisor of Elections, it is very clear that Mr Saneem was the one who single-handedly handled the last election and his election was pronounced as a credible one by the Multinational Observer Group (MOG).

"There was no fault at all noted by the MOG, but the only recommendation they made were superficial changes and that is what we are doing."

He said Mr Saneem had much experience and credibility after successfully delivering the 2014 General Election.

"He (Mr Saneem) conducted that election and he achieved it very clearly, there was no rigging, no complaints and nothing about that election."

Mr Chandra said his office also considered the submissions made by some political parties calling for Mr Saneem's removal as they cited some irregularities in the way he delivered the 2014 General Election.

"We also considered the political parties' submissions that there were some irregularities.

"The evidence was not provided to us by the political parties, there were no substantial evidence of irregularities," he said.