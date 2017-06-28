Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Koro Island get water tanks

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 6:05PM KORO Island's difficult water supply situation post-Tropical Cyclone Winston will improve substantially following a donation from the Latter Day Saints Church.

Before TC Winston hit, 3579 people were on the island but some 918 left by November last year owing to the deterioration of infrastructure and accommodation available on the island.

According to the statement from the Department of Information, the LDS church's donation of 14 water tanks, each with the capacity to hold 10,000 litres, would ensure access to clean and safe water.

The water tanks will be distributed by the Office of the Divisional Commissioner Eastern on the island.

While speaking at the handover ceremony, Kamoe Varea, the Suva-Fiji Stake President of the LDS Church, said that the charity arm of the church made the donation possible.

"I pray and hope that the water tanks that we have presented this morning will ease their life and burdens and that they will be able to have fresh water after the cyclone that devastated the island of Koro," Mr Varea was quoted saying in the statement.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Joeli Cawaki received the tanks saying it would assist with cyclone rehabilitation works on the island of Koro.








