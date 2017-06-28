Overnight policy remains

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:46PM THE overnight Policy Rate will remain at 0.5 per cent, according to a statement from the Reserve Bank of Fiji today.

The RBF says its board meeting that took place today made the decision to maintain the current overnight policy rate because "the dual monetary policy objectives remain intact with no risk in the immediate term".

Acting Governor and Chairman of the Board Ariff Ali was quoted with having delivered the decision of the board.

"On price stability, the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent in May 2017, the lowest rate since March 2016. The lower inflation outturn was underpinned by declines in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category and also reflected the fall in prices for fresh fruit and vegetables from the high levels prevalent immediately after TC Winston," the RBF stated.

"Barring any major changes in the National Budget, the year-end inflation forecast for 2017 remains at 3.0 per cent."