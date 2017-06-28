Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Overnight policy remains

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 5:46PM THE overnight Policy Rate will remain at 0.5 per cent, according to a statement from the Reserve Bank of Fiji today.

The RBF says its board meeting that took place today made the decision to maintain the current overnight policy rate because "the dual monetary policy objectives remain intact with no risk in the immediate term".

Acting Governor and Chairman of the Board Ariff Ali was quoted with having delivered the decision of the board.

"On price stability, the annual inflation rate fell to 2.5 per cent in May 2017, the lowest rate since March 2016. The lower inflation outturn was underpinned by declines in the food and non-alcoholic beverages category and also reflected the fall in prices for fresh fruit and vegetables from the high levels prevalent immediately after TC Winston," the RBF stated.

"Barring any major changes in the National Budget, the year-end inflation forecast for 2017 remains at 3.0 per cent."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad
  2. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  3. 17 years jail term
  4. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  5. Grant to help boost goat farm
  6. Poll process
  7. WAF records $30m in arrears
  8. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)