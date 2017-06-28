High NCD concerns among children

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:42PM A HIGH number of students are suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases forcing stakeholders of the education system to rethink the delivery of its physical education programs.

Speaking at a workshop on Quality Physical Education today, Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said stakeholders needed to place children at the centre of learning.

Dr Reddy was speaking at the Technical Working Group Quality Physical Education training workshop which he opened today.

Mr Reddy said their objective was to place children at the centre of learning and contribute to their holistic development spiritually, intellectually, culturally, socially, emotionally, aesthetically and physically.

"Physical education supports the healthy living of children. Our children all over the world are falling prey to junk food and poor eating and lifestyle habits which are affecting their growth and development," he was quoted saying in a Government statement issued today.

"The high number of NCDs affecting children nowadays is a testimony of this growing worry. However, exercise and physical training has been always promoted as a solution to fight these NCDs."