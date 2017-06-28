FNPF launches new digital platforms

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:39PM THE Fiji National Provident Fund has launched key digital platforms as it continues to embrace online services to engage and empower its members.

Part of the launch is a new mobile application called MyFNPF app.

The Fund also revamped its website, enhaced its SMS facility My FUND and introduced FNPF kiosks at selected offices nationwide.

FNPF chief operating officer Jaoji Koroi said those services were tailor-made for members who frequented Fund offices to find out their account balances and other basic information.

"The My FNPF mobile app allows members and pensioners real time access to their FNPF account information using a smartphone," Mr Koroi said.

Read the detailed report in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.