Roadshow for Kadavu

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 5:34PM KADAVU residents will have the opportunity to access Government services or enquire with State departments which are not represented on the island when the Government comes visiting next week.

Led by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, a Government road show is planned for the island from July 6-7.

The initiative is similar to the Saqani Roadshow conducted in the remote district in the Northern Division last week.

While in Kadavu, Mr Bainimarama will officiate at several Government projects.








