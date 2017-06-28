Nasavusavu women stage inaugural handicraft show

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:32PM WOMEN in the district and vanua of Nasavusavu gathered at Yaroi Village in Savusavu in numbers for their first-ever handicraft show.

Organising committee chairperson Torika Uluiviti said more than a 100 women from within the district were part of the two-day event that ends tomorrow.

"We are calling on members of the public in the Savusavu area and around Vanua Levu to come forward to Yaroi Village tomorrow and be part of the show," she said.

"They can take advantage of the cheap iTaukei handicrafts that will be on sale during the show.

"The show has been organised by the Soqosoqo Vaka Marama Tikina and Vanua o Nasavusvau to give our women a chance to make money for their families and themselves."