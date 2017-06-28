Livelihood program benefits participants

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sixty one-year-old Sera Sukawale with her tutors following the SLP graduation in Navetau recently. People have been finding employment through the workshop. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:27PM OF the 813 Sustainable Livelihood Program participants that were part the Fiji National University Impact assessment exercise last year, 216 had found work and were residing around the country.

The survey also revealed that 73 of the youth participants were upgrading their qualifications in tertiary institutions.

A statement from the university revealed that the main challenges of this study were the isolation of many of the villages and the difficulties of transportation - by sea and land.

"The other challenge was finding the graduates in the villages at the right time because many would be in their farms during the day, so the focus groups normally took place in the evenings," the statement said.