Government to announce national budget

Update: 5:22PM THE country's 2017-2018 National Budget will be delivered in Parliament by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, tomorrow evening.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's budget address is expected to last more than an hour, detailing all sectors of the economy the Government will allocate funds to.

Of interest would be the Government's plans on Value Added Tax (VAT), social welfare, education policies and the budget for the country to hold its 2018 general elections.

Parliament's order paper:

- Prayer;

- Confirmation of Minutes

- Communications from the Chair;

- First reading of 2017?2018 Appropriation Bill 2017;

- Attorney-General and Minister for Economy to move consequential Bills under Standing Order.