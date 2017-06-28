Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Government to announce national budget

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 5:22PM THE country's 2017-2018 National Budget will be delivered in Parliament by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, tomorrow evening.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's budget address is expected to last more than an hour, detailing all sectors of the economy the Government will allocate funds to.

Of interest would be the Government's plans on Value Added Tax (VAT), social welfare, education policies and the budget for the country to hold its 2018 general elections.

Parliament's order paper:

- Prayer;

- Confirmation of Minutes

- Communications from the Chair;

- First reading of 2017?2018 Appropriation Bill 2017;

- Attorney-General and Minister for Economy to move consequential Bills under Standing Order.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad
  2. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  3. 17 years jail term
  4. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  5. Grant to help boost goat farm
  6. Poll process
  7. WAF records $30m in arrears
  8. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)