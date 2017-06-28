Fiji Time: 7:12 PM on Wednesday 28 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Extension to voter registration dates

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Update: 4:39PM THE Fijian Elections Office has extended the 2017 nationwide registration drive for one more week.

The registration drive, which is now well into its sixth week, has resulted in 152,092 voters accessing voter services in all four divisions around the country.

A statement from FEO stated the drive had been well received and the extension would ensure all eligible Fijian citizens took advantage of the services offered to voters.

"We have teams on standby to facilitate the provision of mobile voter registration for business houses and persons with disabilities, who are not able to visit any of our registration booths, to make arrangements with us," the FEO stated.

The nationwide registration drive was to have ended on July 1 but will now end on July 8.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64770.6287
JPY 55.767352.7673
GBP 0.38170.3737
EUR 0.43290.4209
NZD 0.68190.6489
AUD 0.65090.6259
USD 0.49310.4761

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad
  2. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out
  3. 17 years jail term
  4. Seavula dedicates campaign to mum
  5. Grant to help boost goat farm
  6. Poll process
  7. WAF records $30m in arrears
  8. Hughes: Wider, sealed roads 'make it safer'
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Fiji Law Book 2007 now available

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cokanauto guilty Monday (26 Jun)
  2. Pastor denies claims Thursday (22 Jun)
  3. 4 dead Thursday (22 Jun)
  4. Media boss in road accident inquiry Thursday (22 Jun)
  5. Kolinisau's plan Sunday (25 Jun)
  6. Ryan option Monday (26 Jun)
  7. 20 years for Cokanauto Tuesday (27 Jun)
  8. Skipper selection Sunday (25 Jun)
  9. Umarji walks free Friday (23 Jun)
  10. Don't fear Monday (26 Jun)