Extension to voter registration dates

+ Enlarge this image Fijian President Major General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote updating his voter registration details at the State House in Suva this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:39PM THE Fijian Elections Office has extended the 2017 nationwide registration drive for one more week.

The registration drive, which is now well into its sixth week, has resulted in 152,092 voters accessing voter services in all four divisions around the country.

A statement from FEO stated the drive had been well received and the extension would ensure all eligible Fijian citizens took advantage of the services offered to voters.

"We have teams on standby to facilitate the provision of mobile voter registration for business houses and persons with disabilities, who are not able to visit any of our registration booths, to make arrangements with us," the FEO stated.

The nationwide registration drive was to have ended on July 1 but will now end on July 8.