Update: 4:33PM PEOPLE living in the greater parts of Ba have been advised to store water for their immediate need as engineers attend to a burst main.

The burst main in front of Chiman Lal garage has affected the following areas: Etatoko, Wailailai, Votua, Nawaqarua, Natutu, Vadravadra, Natalecake, Sorokoba, sasa, Vatiyaka and Varavu.

The Water Authorty of Fiji has advised customers that water supply would be disrupted from 10am until 4pm.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5pm.